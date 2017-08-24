Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 4:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Spa City shooting leads to one arrest

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:18 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 55-year-old man faces a first-degree battery charge in the shooting of another man last week in Hot Springs.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Renard Littles was arrested Wednesday.

Littles is accused of shooting Michael White, 34, on Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue in Hot Springs.

Records show that Littles was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Garland County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Metro on 08/24/2017

Print Headline: Spa City shooting leads to one arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Spa City shooting leads to one arrest

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online