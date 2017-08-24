Spa City shooting leads to one arrest
A 55-year-old man faces a first-degree battery charge in the shooting of another man last week in Hot Springs.
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Renard Littles was arrested Wednesday.
Littles is accused of shooting Michael White, 34, on Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue in Hot Springs.
Records show that Littles was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Garland County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
