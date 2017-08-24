State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Fair;Fair;Excellent;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Excellent;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

SUNSET;Poor;Fair;Fair;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

NORRELL;Good;Good;Fair;Poor

PECKERWOOD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Fair;Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

The Little Red River watershed got about .25 inches of rain Wednesday. The river is a little stained but fishable in the section below Sulphur Creek. The generation should clear the area, and the entire river should be clear today. The bite remains good on small mayflies and midges with the best activity during late morning and early afternoon.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

BUFFALO RIVER

The river has good current, but levels are dropping. Crankbaits and soft-plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER

Bouncing a 1/8-ounce white or white/gray jig with a white or chrome head will catch a bunch of brown trout. Browns continue to bite on sculpins and craw fish, especially if you can dangle your line and bait deep over a favorite hole. When the rainbows were ignoring everything else, they occasionally responded to the scent of shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER

The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. A favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan worm with a ruby midge dropper.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;Good;Good;Poor;Poor

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Fly fishermen and bait fishermen are catching limits off shoals and gravel bars that have been inaccessible due to high water. Nightcrawlers, waxworms and PowerBait are working well for catching trout near the Bertrand area and the launching ramp just below the dam. When water is flowing, throw ¼-ounce spoons and Flicker Shads in the Parker Flats area.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Poor;Good;Poor

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

POINSETT;--;Good;--;Good

SPRING RIVER Trout have been biting great. Cool temps the rest of the week should only make it better. Y2Ks and guppies were hot last week. When the trout go off the bite and trout can be seen chasing the Y2K but not hitting it. It is best to put a small dropper nymph about a foot behind the Y2K and they will eat it. Hot pink and white trout magnets have been working great on smallmouth and trout for spin fishers.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Poor

GREESON;Good;--;Fair;Fair

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Excellent;Good;Good;--

BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--

DARDANELLE;Excellent;Excellent;Good;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Fair

OUACHITA;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

HAMILTON;Fair;--;--;--

NIMROD;Poor;Fair;Fair;Poor

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is extremely slow. Live bait presentations are best presented under a bobber or just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms, nightcrawlers, waxworms or mealworms are excellent, along with live minnows and crickets. Artificial lures are unproductive. White bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Poor;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Good;Poor;Poor

CHICOT;Good;--;Excellent;--

MONTICELLO;Good;Good;Good;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

