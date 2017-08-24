Home / Latest News /
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at Republican leaders in Congress, suggesting efforts to increase the country's borrowing limit to avoid an economic-rattling default on the nation's debt are "a mess!"
On Twitter, Trump said he had asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country's borrowing limit to a bill he recently signed related to veterans. Trump said they didn't do it, and "now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up."
Raising the federal borrowing limit is a must-do item for Congress when lawmakers return to Washington from summer break. Congress faces an October deadline to increase the government's borrowing authority and avoid defaulting on U.S. obligations.
Congress needs to pass stopgap legislation to avert a government shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30.
McConnell, at an event in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, did not respond to questions about Trump's comments. Ryan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this week, McConnell appeared in Kentucky with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying: "There is zero chance, no chance, we won't raise the debt ceiling."
The federal government has never before defaulted on debt payments. Financial experts have warned that default on U.S. bond payments could roil financial markets.
Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border could complicate efforts to keep government running. Trump threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides funds for the project.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stressed Thursday that the president was serious about moving forward with the wall.
Speaking on Fox and Friends, Conway said Trump is "going to stick to building that wall and he wants the money to pay for it." She added: "Anybody who is surprised by that has not been paying attention for two years."
Trump again attacked McConnell on Twitter later Thursday morning over failed efforts to advance health care legislation. Said Trump: "The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!"
The latest tweets from the president came a day after Trump and McConnell pledged to work together, amid reports of tension.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that the two "remain united on many shared priorities," and they and other top officials will hold "previously scheduled meetings" after Congress returns from its August recess.
In his statement, McConnell said they have "a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together, and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation."
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
RBear says... August 24, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
Wait, Trump wanted to attached a CR to fund the government to a bill related to veteran affairs? I thought he was all about changing the way things are done in Washington. Now we find he was all talk and no action. If Trump holds the nation hostage over his wall, I can guarantee he's definitely going to be a one-term president (he probably is already). We're just over the 6 month mark and he's the worst president in recent history. The only people who support him are the Trump demographic. You know, the people who buy a MAGA red hat made in China.
( permalink | suggest removal )
YoungHog says... August 24, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
TRUMP = JOKE.. glad everyone got what THEY voted for... 3 yrs, 4 mths, 27 days and HE OUT..
( permalink | suggest removal )
glh05230944 says... August 24, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.
The pervert prez is down to 35% on his approval rating and sinking. He continues to convince former supporters that he's a dumb ass. His hard core are finding it harder to be core.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hurricane46 says... August 24, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
Ever notice how Herr Drumph blames everyone but himself for everything that doesn't go his way, but takes all the credit for things that do.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... August 24, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.
If he wants the money for his wall, he should keep his promise and get it from Mexico. Never mind that fear builds walls and they don't work.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.