Victim in shooting dead; details few

A Garland County shooting victim died after being driven in a private vehicle to a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lakeland Drive south of Hot Springs, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the victim had been taken to an area hospital. The victim was not identified in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said he didn't have any additional information about the victim.

Authorities said the case was under investigation and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Metro on 08/24/2017