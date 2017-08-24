UA’s young volleyball team opens Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — What was supposed to be Pilar Victoria’s senior season was quickly derailed a year ago when she suffered a knee injury on the first day of preseason volleyball practice.

The 5-foot-11 All-Southeastern Conference outside hitter returns for a second chance at Arkansas after redshirting. Victoria and Razorbacks coach Jason Watson are convinced she’s much improved both on and off the court, which will be key for a team that includes nine freshmen.

“Her coming back certainly gives us some peace of mind,” said Watson, who begins his second season at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. “Integrating many of these who haven’t played very much allows us to have some confidence that at least one variable is known.”

Arkansas opens the regular season against Cal-State Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Friday in Barnhill Arena as part of the Arkansas Classic. The Razorbacks play twice on Saturday, taking on Louisiana-Monroe at 10 a.m. then finishing at 7 p.m. against Utah State.

That one known variable for Arkansas is that Victoria can terminate plays, She led the SEC and was 10th in the country in kills per set (4.61) as a junior and spent the summer playing for her native Puerto Rican National team. But Victoria said she learned plenty about leadership while being forced to watch an Arkansas team that struggled to a 9-21 finish without her.

“It was frustrating,” Victoria said. “I was anxious, wanting to be on the court. But communication and leadership is important to this team and being off the court helped me to be a better leader. This team has a lot of talent and practices have been very competitive.”

Watson agreed on Victoria’s growth as a leader.

“She could play, that was never in question,” Watson said. “But can she help others play to the same level? That’s the message we shared with her 18 months ago and I think we’re seeing fruits of that now. Maybe it’s Pilar 2.0. Her role is expanded and this group has embraced the way we want to play the game really nicely.”

Victoria is not the lone returner with significant experience. Junior Okiana Valle and senior Kori Ortiz anchor the back row. Sophomore setter Rachel Rippee played in every set last season along with Valle.

Sophomore Reagan Robinson, who played at Shioh Christian in Springdale, worked some on the outside as a freshman and could join Victoria on the left side. She is in competition with Logan Brown, a 6-foot freshman from Dallas. Klaire Trainor, a 5-8 freshman walk-on from Springdale Har-Ber, is also garnering attention, Watson said.

Hailey Dirrigl, a 6-2 freshman from Phoenix, is pushing for playing time on the right side. Freshman Elizabeth Pamphile and 6-1 junior Kelly O’Brien should be keys in the middle, Watson said.

Watson said the freshman group may be lacking in experience, but not talent.

“The level in practice has gone up,” Watson said. “Some things last year you could get away with in practice, now you can’t get away with that stuff this year. I think that is a strength is this group embraces work and growth. We don’t think we’ve got it all figured out.”