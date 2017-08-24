VIDEO: Arkansas man carting casket on Hummer arrested after leading authorities on I-530 chase, police say

Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas sheriff's deputy dies after vehicle pursuit ends in crash

Thursday, August 24, 2017, 10:55 a.m.

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:25 a.m.

kevin-cholousky-39-of-van-buren-and-the-hummer-with-a-casket-on-top-that-authorities-say-he-was-driving

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AND @SEARKWEATHER

Kevin Cholousky, 39, of Van Buren and the Hummer with a casket on top that authorities say he was driving.


Arkansas Highway Patrol pull over a Hummer with an empty casket tied to the roof on Interstate 530 on Aug. 23. Video courtesy of @searkweather.

An Arkansas man who carted an empty casket on a black Hummer Wednesday was arrested after leading authorities on a chase along multiple interstates, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Kevin M. Cholousky, 39, of Van Buren was arrested near the Dixon Road exit on Interstate 530 around 5:30 p.m. by the Arkansas Highway Patrol, a division of the state Department of Transportation, according to a report.

Earlier that evening, an officer spotted a black Hummer with a casket strapped to the top heading east on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive, spokesman Danny Straessle said.

Authorities "noticed that this was an unusual sight" and pulled the Hummer over to see if the driver, Cholousky, needed some assistance, Straessle said.

That's when Cholousky fled, Straessle said. Authorities pursued him as he took an exit onto southbound I-530 and was eventually stopped by road spikes at mile marker 25 near Jefferson, the report said.

The casket was empty, Straessle noted.

Cholousky faces charges of driving with fictitious tags, reckless driving and fleeing.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.

