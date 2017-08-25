Home / Latest News /
Arkansas appeals judge's order blocking new abortion laws
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is appealing a federal judge's order blocking the state from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second-trimester procedure.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday filed a notice that she was appealing U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction last month halting the new abortion laws. The four restrictions were enacted earlier this year and three of them were set to take effect on Aug. 1.
The laws include a ban on a procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Abortion-rights supporters contend it's the safest and most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights sued Arkansas over the restrictions.
Patricewolfe says... August 25, 2017 at 12:07 p.m.
Thank You Attorney General Rutledge for appealing Judge Baker's injunction that halted the enacting of the recently passed laws that would have protected Arkansas women!! I think that the Arkansas legislators will be vindicated when this injunction is removed. I appreciate all of the good work these legislators did on behalf of the health and well being of Arkansas women. These were beneficial laws, and should be enacted.
