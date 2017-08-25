Arkansas man arrested at park after passing number to teen, sending lewd photo to mother, police say

A 36-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after he slipped a 13-year-old girl his phone number and then sent lewd text messages to her mother, who was posing as the teen, according to police.

The mother of a teen contacted the Conway Police Department and said an older man tried to pass her daughter his phone number while she walked to the bus stop Tuesday, according to a police news release.

The girl left the paper on the ground, but the mother found it and started texting the man as if she was the teen, the release said.

Over two days of texting, the man, later identified as Robert Johnson of Conway, sent sexually explicit texts and a picture of his genitals, police said.

On Thursday, a detective who was posing as the 13-year-old girl set up a meeting with Johnson at a park on Tyler Street, the release said.

When Johnson arrived, he was arrested. Police said they found other notes with his phone number on them in his vehicle.

Johnson was booked into Faulkner County jail on charges of sexual indecency with a minor, internet stalking of a child and drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bail as of Friday afternoon.