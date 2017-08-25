Authorities identify 54-year-old man found dead on road at Arkansas-Louisiana line

Authorities have identified a man found dead on a road near the Arkansas-Louisiana state line.

The body of 54-year-old Johnny Waller was found early Saturday by a person driving to work on Union County Road 351 in Dodge City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Detective Capt. Jeff Stinson told the El Dorado News-Times that the death happened someone between late Aug. 18 and early Saturday. It is believed that Waller was struck by a vehicle, Stinson said.

Waller’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Read the full story in the News-Times here.