Bielema sees walk-ons as fundamental assets

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' depth chart for Thursday night's season opener against Florida A&M at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium will include at least five former and current walk-ons when it is released today.

"It's paramount," Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema said of building a successful walk-on program. "The NCAA only allows you to have 85 scholarship players.

"I wish that number would bump, because I think it's an outdated number."

Until the scholarships are increased, former walk-ons like Kevin Richardson, Johnny Gibson and Karl Roesler will continue to play prominent roles for the Razorbacks, along with players who are still classified as walk-ons Connor Limpert (No. 1 on kickoffs) and Robert Decker (deep snapper).

"You look at a lot of the storied programs around the country and a lot of places have a great tradition of walk-ons that are developed and become starters and very good players," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "It's very similar to NFL free agency. Guys go undrafted and then they get signed as a free agent and next thing you know, they make the team.

"It happens all over the place. Recruiting and drafting is not an exact science. There's guys out there that we miss on. There's guys out there that you can't measure what's in their heart and what's in their mind."

Bielema emphasized having a strong walk-on program as the coach Wisconsin, where his walk-ons included players who are now in the NFL such as Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt and Detroit Lions receiver Jared Abbrederis, who won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2013 as the nation's top player who began his college career as a walk-on.

Offensive tackle Rick Wagner -- who came to Wisconsin as a walk-on tight end under Bielema and eventually earned a scholarship and All-Big Ten recognition as a lineman -- signed a 5-year, $47.5-million contract with Detroit in March that included a $14.5 million bonus.

"To call him and talk about his progress from the day when he sat on my couch and I gave him a scholarship ... it was the most I've ever seen a player cry," Bielema said. "Those moments are very special. They're very cool."

Equal treatment for walk-ons -- such as having them dress in the same locker room as the scholarship players and getting the same number of complimentary game tickets allowed by NCAA rules -- is something Bielema has stressed after arriving as Arkansas' coach in 2012.

Former Arkansas walk-ons who have lettered and been put on scholarship are recognized on a wall display in the Smith Center outside the team's locker room.

"Coach B really emphasizes anybody can play if they come and put forth the effort and have the mental capacity to go out there and play with the best of the best," Richardson said. "It's all mental, really."

Bielema said he was a "no star" player coming out of Prophetstown (Ill.) High School, and said he arrived at Iowa with a chip on his shoulder.

"I remember I went into camp that first day and wasn't even on the depth chart," said Bielema, who played at linebacker before moving to nose tackle and becoming a team captain. "There were eight outside linebackers and I wasn't one of them. Then I remember going right by some of those guys that were highly recruited and all that stuff."

Said Roesler: "Coach B understands that some people get overlooked who can become good players because he was one of those guys, too. The first thing he'll tell you is he's not giving away a scholarship, that you've got to work your way onto the depth chart and do everything right. Maybe even do everything a little better than the other guys to stand out and get a scholarship.

"But he lets you know it can happen if you work hard enough for it."

Three walk-ons Bielema put on scholarship at Arkansas are on NFL rosters: Denver Broncos tight end A.J. Derby; New Orleans Saints defensive end Mitchell Loewen; and Los Angeles Chargers punter Toby Baker.

Other former or current walk-ons who figure to be on the Razorbacks' depth chart this season include linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry; safety Reid Miller; offensive lineman Ty Clary; kicker Blake Mazza; and deep snapper Jordan Silver.

Greenwood's Morgan, the younger brother of former Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan, said he turned down scholarship offers from Air Force, Tulsa and the University of Central Arkansas to walk on with the Razorbacks. He's hopeful of earning a scholarship, but understands nothing is promised.

Henry, a true freshman from Little Rock's Pulaski Academy and the younger brother of former UA All-American Hunter Henry, and Clary, a true freshman from Fayetteville, are set to go on scholarship in January, but for now they're walk-ons.

"They didn't get overlooked," Bielema said "They're here, right? The moment they hit campus, they were ready to prove that they belonged here."

Dylan Hays, a redshirt freshman nose guard from Little Rock Christian, is frequently mentioned by coaches as part of a three-man rotation at nose guard with Bijhon Jackson and Austin Capps.

Gary Cross, a junior transfer from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Fordyce, could get some snaps at wide receiver.

Miller, a junior from Hollidaysburg, Pa., who was put on scholarship last season, also is the team's No. 1 holder with Morgan No. 2.

Ryder Lucas, a sophomore walk-on defensive back from The Woodlands, Texas, has drawn Bielema's praise for his contributions on special teams.

"When we wrote down our special teams' play last year and compared them to statistical analysis from other SEC teams, Ryder was one of the most productive special teams players in the entire conference just for number of snaps played and his production on every play," Bielema said. "There's a case of a guy that even though a lot of people don't know him right now, he's as deserving of a scholarship as anybody."

Enos said Bielema makes walk-on recruiting a priority with his assistant coaches the entire year.

"Coach B spends just as much time on that as we do on a lot of the scholarship players," Enos said. "I know he understands the importance of it.

"Certainly we have some very good walk-ons in our program. You can really add to your football team that way."

Bielema has awarded scholarships to 19 players who started out as walk-ons at Arkansas.

"It's absolutely one of the most enjoyable professional days of my life when you get to give a kid a scholarship," he said. "It's so rewarding."

