Arkansas governor sets execution date for death-row inmate

Friday, August 25, 2017, 10:14 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Bumper Pool's parents join Recruiting Thursday to discuss his senior year, future as a Razorback

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

Arkansas LB commitment Bumper Pool showing off his future school during a break at the Dallas The Opening Regional.

Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool's parents, Jeff and Laurie came on Recruiting Thursday to talk about Bumper's senior year and being a future Razorback.

Both were emotional in discussing Bumper's last year of high school and leaving for Fayetteville.

Pool, 6-2, 216, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Jeff grew up in Texas, but was fond of the Razorbacks because his stepfather, Al Burke, an Arkansas graduate, was a huge Hog fan. Laurie became of Hog fan after marrying Jeff and moving to Little Rock in the early 90's.

