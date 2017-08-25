Home /
Bumper Pool's parents join Recruiting Thursday to discuss his senior year, future as a Razorback
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool's parents, Jeff and Laurie came on Recruiting Thursday to talk about Bumper's senior year and being a future Razorback.
Both were emotional in discussing Bumper's last year of high school and leaving for Fayetteville.
Pool, 6-2, 216, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Jeff grew up in Texas, but was fond of the Razorbacks because his stepfather, Al Burke, an Arkansas graduate, was a huge Hog fan. Laurie became of Hog fan after marrying Jeff and moving to Little Rock in the early 90's.
