Child at central Arkansas day care hospitalized, dies
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating after a child found unconscious at a day care center Thursday died hours later.
Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Chris Ameling said emergency personnel were called at 2:38 p.m. to Bingham Road Baptist Church Child Development Center at 923 W. Bingham Road, west of Interstate 530. They found an unconscious child. The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital and later pronounced dead.
Ameling said the child's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.
The sheriff's office had not released further details late Thursday.
