Hembree presides over super power

The Warren Lumberjacks are used to being at the top or near it in Class 4A under Bo Hembree.

The Bradley County school has won four state championships (2001, 2002, 2014, 2016) and has never missed the playoffs since Hembree took charge in time for the 2000 season.

Warren, which is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 4A, returns 13 starters -- 7 on offense and 6 on defense -- from last season's 15-0 state championship team.

That experience can only help matters, Hembree said.

"It's huge," said Hembree, who is 176-43-1 entering his 18th season at Warren. "The expectations are high, which is what we want. They have to understand the process to get there. It's a long season. It's a long 15 weeks. Things have to go right. You have to have breaks at the right time.

"We have a lot of kids who are playing Tuesday night that played in the state championship game last year."

The Lumberjacks open their season Tuesday night against Class 5A Little Rock Christian at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, but will have a new quarterback.

Junior Jmalachi Kinnard starts at quarterback this season after Hayden Lassiter, now at Ouachita Baptist University, graduated in May.

"He's looked really good," Hembree said of Kinnard. "He's been really better than we thought he would be."

Kinnard does have starting experience, but on defense. He started 15 games at safety as a sophomore a year ago.

"It helps a lot," Hembree said. "It's a different position, but he's started a high school game before. It will help him not be as anxious or as nervous."

Treylon Burks, a junior, leads Warren's wide receivers. Burks recorded more than 1,300 yards and caught 18 touchdown passes last season.

Along with Burks, senior Braden Hargis, and juniors Cade Reep and Keemontrae McKnight return for the Lumberjacks at wide receiver.

Defensively, Hembree said he feels really good about his front seven, which includes defensive tackles Will Woodard, a senior, and linebackers Burks and Psavian Person, a junior.

Warren lost three starters from their secondary, but will count on juniors Caleb Watson and Braden Curry to help fill the void at defensive back.

"We're very thin in the secondary. Very thin back there," Hembree said. "We know we can be good, though."

The Lumberjacks, after playing Little Rock Christian on Tuesday, play host to Class 4A contender Stuttgart on Sept. 8 followed by a trip to Pine Bluff to face Class 5A Watson Chapel on Sept. 15. Hembree has scheduled some of the state's toughest teams during his tenure at Warren, including Class 7A Fort Smith Southside and Class 5A Pulaski Academy. He said he schedules the way he does because it gets his team ready for the 8-4A Conference, considered to be one of the state's most competitive.

"I want to find our weaknesses," Hembree said. "What did we not do well?

"Little Rock Christian is similar to Pulaski Academy. They're explosive. They're as talented as I've seen a team in a while, as far as the skilled guys they have. Stuttgart, they're different, but they play physical, smashmouth football. Watson Chapel, they're very athletic."

