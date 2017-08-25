Indians batter Sale, Sox as 1st-place teams meet

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 13, RED SOX 6

CLEVELAND -- Red Sox ace Chris Sale was battered while matching the shortest start of his career, and rookie Yandy Diaz got four hits as the Cleveland Indians beat Boston 13-6 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Sale (14-6) was tagged for 7 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks in just 3 innings. Cleveland's injury-riddled lineup, held to a combined four hits by the Red Sox in the previous two games, erupted against one of the top contenders for the AL Cy Young Award and roughed up Boston's bullpen.

Diaz was 4 for 4 and fell a home run short of the cycle and Giovanny Urshela drove in a career-high four runs. Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor homered as the Indians had 18 hits, one short of their season high.

The Indians scored four times in the second inning and added three more in the second as Sale's problems against Cleveland continued. The All-Star lefty is 5-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 29 career appearances vs. the Indians.

Sale gave up six earned runs in this loss, the fourth time he'd ever gone only three innings. He yielded a season-high seven earned runs in five innings against the Indians on Aug. 1 at Fenway Park.

Trevor Bauer (13-8) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his sixth consecutive decision.

Mitch Moreland homered twice for Boston and drove in four runs in the 11th multi-home run game of his career.

Cleveland got going against Sale in the second. Roberto Perez and Lindor had RBI singles, Urshela drove in a run with a groundball and another scored on third baseman Rafael Devers' throwing error.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts exited in the seventh inning with a bruised right knee after a diving attempt for Jose Ramirez's double.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana missed his third consecutive game because of back tightness. Cleveland is also playing without second baseman Jason Kipnis (strained right hamstring), and outfielders Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) and Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf).

The Indians were held to one hit by Boston's Doug Fister on Tuesday -- a leadoff home run by Lindor. Cleveland had three hits Wednesday, with the only run coming on Edwin Encarnacion's home run.

RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 0 Alex Cobb and four relievers combined on a six-hitter and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made two spectacular catches to help Tampa Bay beat visiting Toronto.

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 1 Derek Holland pitched six effective innings, Yolmer Sanchez homered and host Chicago beat sloppy Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 8 Giancarlo Stanton launched his major league-leading 47th home run, J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run and visiting Miami overcame a five-run deficit to beat Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2 Robbie Ray returned to a big league mound for the first time since being hit in the head with a line drive last month, striking out nine in five innings and Arizona beat host New York.

DODGERS 5, PIRATES 2 Yasmani Grandal and Adrian Gonzalez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and visiting Los Angeles pulled away from Pittsburgh for its 90th victory of the season.

REDS 4, CUBS 2 Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning, rallying host Cincinnati to a victory over Chicago that avoided a series sweep.

PADRES 4, CARDINALS 3 Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Padres the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as visiting San Diego rallied to beat St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, ROYALS 2 Pat Valaika hit a two-run home run with two out in the eighth inning and Greg Holland finished for his 36th save in Colorado's victory over host Kansas City.

NATIONALS 5, ASTROS 4 (11) Anthony Rendon doubled twice and his tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning helped visiting Washington to a victory over Houston.

