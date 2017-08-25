Leblanc a priority for Razorbacks

Forward Josh Leblanc and his parents will arrive in Fayetteville today for the start of his weekend official visit to check out the Arkansas Razorbacks' men's basketball program.

He's talked to Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson and assistant Scotty Thurman this week leading up to his trip. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will lose six seniors after this season and the Hogs hope to add three more prospects to the 2018 class that currently features three commitments.

Anderson made sure to let Leblanc know how much he's wanted in a Razorbacks uniform.

"Just don't forget that I'm a priority for them and he's excited about me coming up," Leblanc said of his discussion with Anderson.

Leblanc, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, narrowed his commitment list Aug. 7, to Arkansas, LSU, Georgetown and Texas A&M from more than 20 scholarship offers.

He officially visited the Hoyas with his mother two weeks ago. His mother and father are expected to accompany him to Arkansas this weekend.

"I really want to see like how the campus is," Leblanc said of Arkansas. "I already know how they play. I want to see how the vibe is and see if I could live there for four years."

Leblanc played for Louisiana Elite during the spring and summer, including a trip to the Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament in Little Rock. He averaged 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.6 block shots per game while shooting 61 percent from the field in the Under Armour Association.

His parents are looking forward to the trip.

"They want to see the academic side of it and the athletic side," Leblanc said.

Leblanc said he plans to visit Texas A&M on Sept. 8, and is working on a date for an LSU trip. It's unlikely both parents will make the last two trips.

"I doubt it," Leblanc said. "I think it was be my mom going on the rest."

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi updated his rankings this week and rates Leblanc a 4-star prospect, the No. 29 power forward and No. 98 overall prospect in the nation.

"He's a strong finisher who excels in the transition game," Biancardi said. "He's one of the few in the class that can impact a game without scoring by way of his defense and rebounding."

Leblanc, who has a 7-foot-plus wingspan, was named the Defensive Player of the Year on the Under Armour circuit. Biancardi said Leblanc is a high energy guy.

"There will be some nights he gives you more rebounds than points as his effort is undeniable," Biancardi said. "His energy is endless and he will fit in any system with his defensive awareness, and his ability defend ball screens and switch at moment's notice."

Thurman has been his main contact at Arkansas during the recruiting process.

"He's a good person. It's not always about basketball, it's about life," Leblanc said. "Coach Scotty keeps it real and I like that. Like I said, it's not always about basketball, it's about life in general."

He appreciates that Thurman offers up constructive criticism.

"I actually believe in constructive criticism," Leblanc said. "That's how I grew up playing with my coach He always told us to stay humble and told us what we needed to work on."

Leblanc said he originally thought of announcing his college decision on his birthday, Nov. 12.

"I was going to do it on my birthday, but it will probably be later," he said.

