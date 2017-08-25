Memphian killed walking on I-40

A 56-year-old Memphis man was fatally struck while walking in a traffic lane on Interstate 40 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. as a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling east on I-40 in West Memphis, according to the report.

A pedestrian, Terry Hayes of Memphis, was struck as he walked west in an eastbound lane and suffered fatal injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Dodge was not named. No other injuries were reported.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

Metro on 08/25/2017