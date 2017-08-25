Memphian killed walking on I-40
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
A 56-year-old Memphis man was fatally struck while walking in a traffic lane on Interstate 40 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. as a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling east on I-40 in West Memphis, according to the report.
A pedestrian, Terry Hayes of Memphis, was struck as he walked west in an eastbound lane and suffered fatal injuries, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge was not named. No other injuries were reported.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.
Metro on 08/25/2017
Print Headline: Memphian killed walking on I-40
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Memphian killed walking on I-40
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.