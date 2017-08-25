Newton perfect, Panthers prevail

NFL EXHIBITION

PANTHERS 24, JAGUARS 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cam Newton was perfect in his preseason debut.

Seeing live action for the first time since last season's finale, Newton completed both of his passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 24-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Newton's 9-yard slant pass to Kelvin Benjamin capped a 10-play opening drive that showed Panthers Coach Ron Rivera all he needed to see from his star quarterback. Newton spent the rest of the night watching from the sideline.

The 2015 league MVP had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder. Newton participated in the first five practices of training camp before developing soreness and backing off for nearly two weeks.

He amped up his workload this week in preparation for the team's third exhibition, quite possibly the only action he'll get in the preseason. The Panthers (2-1) wrap up exhibition play next week against Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars (1-2), meanwhile, may continue their quarterback competition into the preseason finale at Atlanta.

Chad Henne got the start over Blake Bortles and had an up-and-down night that would have been much better if not for a drop. Henne completed 8 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He lofted two perfect deep balls to rookie Keelan Cole and Allen Robinson, although Cole dropped a would-be touchdown for the second time in as many games.

Henne also was sacked three times and had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage. He led the Jaguars on two scoring drives in five possessions, the first one aided by a 51-yard run on a fake punt.

EAGLES 38, DOLPHINS 31

PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Wentz tossed touchdown passes to both of his new receivers, Mychal Kendricks returned an interception 31 yards for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins.

Playing his second game since coming out of retirement to replace injured Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler was 5 of 8 for 105 yards and one TD. His surgically repaired right shoulder looked fine on a 72-yard pass to DeVante Parker.

Wentz connected with Torrey Smith on a 50-yard TD down the right side on a third-and-8 on Philadelphia's opening series for a 7-0 lead. Smith, who was signed along with Alshon Jeffery in free agency to bolster the receiving group, didn't have a catch in the first two games.

Wentz then hit Jeffery for a 20-yard gain and found him again for a 15-yard TD pass over the middle on his fourth and final series. Wentz finished 6 of 10 for 129 yards, two TDs and one interception. Coming in, there were concerns Jeffery wasn't on the same page with Wentz because he has missed a lot of practice time.

Jay Ajayi had a pair of 2-yard TD runs for the Dolphins and Cutler tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Julius Thomas.

Sports on 08/25/2017