NLR man named gunman before dying, affidavit says

A North Little Rock man fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex last month identified his killer in a "dying declaration" to detectives, according to a court affidavit released Thursday.

Steven McPherson, 43, reportedly identified Jasper Lamar Singleton in a police photo lineup before he died from his injuries at UAMS Medical Center on July 27. McPherson was shot multiple times in his chest at Big Country Chateau Apartments that night.

Authorities searched for Singleton, 19, for weeks before U.S. marshals found and arrested him Wednesday at Rodeway Inn & Suites at 2401 W. 65th St., according to an arrest report.

Singleton, who is nicknamed "Fugi," was charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded innocent in the case Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court.

Judge Hugh Finkelstein set bail at $500,000.

Two people besides McPherson said Singleton was at the apartment complex the night of the killing, according to the affidavit. One witness told investigators that "Fugi" went inside an apartment and shot McPherson. The woman said "Fugi" then pointed the gun at her and fled.

Another person told police that he was inside the apartment at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road when "Fugi" walked in, according to the affidavit. The man said he did not see the shooting.

The two witnesses identified "Fugi" as Singleton in a police photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses were not named in the court filing.

Little Rock police detective Aaron Oncken wrote in the affidavit that police also know Singleton as "Fugi." Court records show Singleton has been arrested multiple times on charges including criminal mischief and drug possession.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Thursday that investigators believe McPherson was killed in a dispute involving drugs. He said he did not have further details.

Singleton was last known to reside at 33 Fairmont Drive in Little Rock.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Metro on 08/25/2017