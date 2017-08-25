Police: Arkansas teen tries to rob woman, later breaks into her home and beats her

An 18-year-old tried to rob an Arkansas woman and days later broke into her home, authorities said.

Rongerald Daytoine Witherspoon faces charges including aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

The first incident was on July 6, outside the victim's residence on Park Avenue in Hot Springs.

The woman said she was looking for something in the backseat of her car, when a person she didn't know pointed a gun at her and struck her, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

On July 15, the woman said she woke around 2 a.m. to the sound of dogs barking and saw two figures standing on her stairwell outside.

The pair threw a blanket over the woman’s head and beat her, breaking her nose and bruising her face, the affidavit said.

A neighbor saw them run out to the woman’s 2005 Monte Carlo and then drive away. They were apprehended driving the same vehicle in Texas later that day.

The victim later identified one of them as Witherspoon from a photo lineup.

As of Friday, Witherspoon was being held at Garland County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. The identity of the juvenile suspect wasn't released.

Witherspoon's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.