Home / Latest News /
Police: Mom fires gun found at mall to see if it was real
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
ATLANTA — Police say a boy found a gun in a dressing room at an Atlanta mall and it fired when the mother pulled the trigger to see if it was real.
News outlets report the mother and son were inside a dressing room at the Adidas store in Lenox Square on Wednesday when the 10-year-old boy found what he thought was a toy gun under a bench. Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the mother took the gun from the boy and pulled the trigger "to see if it was real." A single shot was fired.
Brown says there were no injuries. There was minimal damage to the wall.
No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Mom fires gun found at mall to see if it was real
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.