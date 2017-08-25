Home / Latest News /
Police: Armed robber takes cash and cellphone, then demands shoes off Little Rock man's feet
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock police say a robber took a man’s cash and cellphone, then demanded the shoes off his feet Thursday afternoon.
The robber approached a man and woman around 3:30 p.m. at Fair Oaks Apartments on West 36th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
He was wearing a red shirt and carrying a black and silver pistol, the report said. The victims told police he demanded everything out of the man’s pocket.
After the man handed over $865 and his cellphone, the robber told him to take off his shoes, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the apartment complex for the robber and two others, police said. It wasn't clear how the other two people were involved.
As of Friday, no arrests had been made.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Armed robber takes cash and cellphone, then demands shoes off Little Rock man's feet
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
HarleyOwner says... August 25, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.
More cops supposedly on the streets but yet crime is still happening at a rapid pace.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.