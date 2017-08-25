Police: Woman forced into vehicle at gunpoint outside Little Rock's Park Plaza mall, later robbed of car

Robbers took a woman’s car keys and wallet after forcing her into a vehicle outside Little Rock’s Park Plaza, later returning to the mall to take the victim’s car, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a kidnapping-turned-robbery that started around 7 p.m. at 6000 W. Markham St., according to a report.

The 23-year-old woman said that she had been communicating earlier in the day with someone via text messages. That person later turned out to be one of two people who robbed her, she said.

When the victim walked from Park Plaza to the shopping center’s parking deck, a white Chrysler 200 pulled up next to her, at which point a white male exited the driver’s side and placed a silver-and-black handgun to her head, the report said.

“Don’t say anything, this the police,” one robber reportedly said before the victim was forced into the vehicle and driven away from the mall.

The victim was robbed of her wallet and car keys before being dropped off in the area of Markham Street and Jack Stephens Drive, according to the report.

Police said the robbers then drove back to Park Plaza and drove the woman’s blue Dodge Challenger out of the mall’s parking lot. It had an orange hood and 24-inch chrome rims, she told officers.

The victim’s cell phone tracked one robber to Capitol Glass Co. at 8th Street and Broadway, though authorities were not able to find anyone or the stolen car.

One robber was listed as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a black shirt with gold writing, acid-washed jeans and a tan leather backpack at the time.

The second was described as a white male who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say he could be wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and a black-and-white hat.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.