Undiagnosed medical issue eyed as cause in death of boy, 4, found unresponsive at Arkansas day care

A child found unconscious at a Pulaski County day care who died hours later Thursday appears to have suffered from an undiagnosed medical issue, according to a preliminary assessment from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Pulaski County sheriff’s office deputy was sent to Bingham Road Baptist Church Child Development Center at 923 W. Bingham Road around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive, according to a report.

At the scene, the child was in the director's office, the report said.

The boy was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and later pronounced dead, spokesman Lt. Chris Ameling said Thursday. The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

A preliminary result indicates the child died from an undiagnosed medical issue, Pulaski County sheriff's office Maj. Carl Minden said in an email. No further details were released.