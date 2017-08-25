BASKETBALL

Mayberry takes job at Watson Chapel

Lee Mayberry, a former Arkansas Razorbacks star guard who was on the team's coaching staff the past three years, has accepted an assistant's coaching job at Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, UA Coach Mike Anderson said Thursday.

Mayberry was a first-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1992 and played seven seasons in the NBA after being a four-time all-conference player for the Razorbacks. He returned to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2014 to complete his undergraduate degree in American Studies and work for Anderson as a student assistant. He graduated in 2015 and remained on staff as a special assistant to Anderson.

"Lee's been a tremendous asset for our basketball program," Anderson said. "He is what Razorback basketball is all about. He played here, played in the (NBA). Great mentor to our guys."

Mayberry's move to Watson Chapel, where he'll coach under Marcelle Goins, was partially due to his wife, Marla, who was hired in March as vice chancellor for institutional advancement and development at the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff.

At Arkansas in 1989-1992 Mayberry played on teams that combined for a 115-24 record with 3 Southwest Conference championships, 1 SEC title and 4 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the 1990 Final Four.

Mayberry is a member of the UA Sports Hall of Honor and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and holds the Razorbacks' record for career steals (291), ranks second in career assists (729) and third in career points (1,940).

"We wish him well," Anderson said. "It's another opportunity for him to move on in his coaching career."

Amderson said Mayberry's position on the UA staff will not be filled.

-- Bob Holt

FOOTBALL

Three Razorbacks on Senior Bowl list

Arkansas seniors Austin Allen, Dwayne Eugene Jr., and Frank Ragnow were named to the Senior Bowl watch list on Thursday.

Ragnow, a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press, was named the top center in college football by Pro Football Focus last season. Ranow has made 26 consecutive starts.

Allen, entering his second year as the starting quarterback, led the SEC with 3,430 passing yards last season, including a league-high 2,291 yards in conference games. Allen, from Fayetteville, became the first Arkansas quarterback to throw two or more touchdown passes in the first seven games of a season.

Eugene, of Marrero, La., ranked seventh on the team with 44 tackles. He started the final six games of the regular season at weakside linebacker and moved to outside linebacker in Arkansas' switch to a 3-4 base defense.

The 69th Senior Bowl will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2018 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

-- Tom Murphy

SOCCER

ASU women fall in overtime

Ellen Lundy's header in the 98th minute lifted Lipscomb to a 1-0 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tenn.

The game was scoreless for 90 minutes of regulation play and then through 8 minutes of overtime until the Red Wolves were called for a foul just outside the 18-yard box on the left side of the goal. Lipscomb's Jade Abarca sent the free kick into the box and Lundy redirected the kick into the net for the game-winning goal.

Lipscomb outshot ASU 21-8, and held a 4-2 edge in shots on goal. The Red Wolves' best scoring chances came midway through the second half when Maggie Ertl was denied twice in a two-minute span.

Arkansas State hosts Saint Louis in its home opener Sunday at 1 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/25/2017