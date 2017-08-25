Tattoo noted in '17's first LR bank heist

Little Rock police were investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning, the first one reported in the city this year, authorities said.

A Hispanic or biracial male with a neatly cut beard and a teardrop tattoo under his eye passed a note at the Centennial Bank branch at 2922 S. University Ave. around 11:20 a.m. and walked off after getting an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The teller never saw a weapon though the note indicated the man was armed with a gun and he kept one hand in his pocket, police said.

The robber reportedly stood about 5-foot-6 and was wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-blue Kansas City Royals shirt.

Police were searching the surrounding area Thursday.

Attic-floor collapse hands police quarry

A 29-year-old Little Rock man who tried to hide from police in an attic was apprehended Wednesday when he crashed through its floor, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the home of Erinique Hill, 20, in the 13000 block of Lorena Avenue to arrest her boyfriend, Adam Darrough, on several felony warrants, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At the home, Hill told officers Darrough had moved. Officers told her that hiding him is a criminal offense, and she slammed the door, keeping police out for more than a half-hour, according to the report.

Darrough, meanwhile, tried to escape out the rear window of the home but ended up hiding in the attic, police said. He was arrested around 7 p.m. when he fell through the attic's floor into a lower room, the report said.

Darrough faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, maintaining a drug premises, possession of a controlled substance with purpose, theft by receiving, and simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, all felonies.

Hill also was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, a felony.

They were both being held at the Pulaski County jail. A court date is set for Sept. 6.

