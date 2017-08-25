Worker finds body in outside stairwell behind Little Rock business

Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a Little Rock health club Wednesday night.

Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. to Clubhaus Fitness at 1207 Rebsamen Park Road. An employee had been taking out the trash when he found a man dead on an outdoor stairwell behind the business, according to police spokesman Steve Moore.

Moore said there were no obvious signs of foul play. He said the body had decomposed and police could not immediately identify him.

Police believe the man was homeless.

Moore said that homeless people sometimes use the stairwell behind the health club for shelter.

The investigation is ongoing.

