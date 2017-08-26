Bison QB, head coach have waited their turn

Second in a series previewing Arkansas’ teams in the Great American Conference.

When the new starting quarterback of Harding University plays his teammate, offensive tackle Gavin De Los Santos, in a college football video game, there's a small piece of irony.

Terrence Dingle uses Clemson and quarterback Tajh Boyd -- or maybe he's technically Player No. 10, since EA Sports discontinued its NCAA Football series in 2013 because the company was in a dispute with former players for using their likeness.

Some young No. 4 (national champion Deshaun Watson) will never get his shot at the starting job; not while Dingle uses No. 10 to challenge his teammate, Santos, a real life NCAA Division II All-American.

The fantasy land on animated turf is in a standstill, but Harding's roster moves on: Dingle will get his shot at starting quarterback in his junior season now that Park Parish's eligibility has expired.

Parish, the team's 2016 leading rusher and quarterback of the school's only undefeated regular season, has left the reins of Harding's flexbone offense to Dingle.

"He's waited a long time for his time," said first-year Harding Coach Paul Simmons, who has been a defensive assistant since 2006. "And his time is here. I look forward to seeing him get his chance."

Dingles' only start during Harding 13-1 season -- which ended with a 35-0 quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Northwest Missouri State -- came in a Week 8.

Harding, with Dingle, won 35-7 over East Central (Okla.) University, which finished 1-10.

The quarterback transition -- paired with the loss of four out of Harding's five leading tacklers last season -- landed the defending Great American Conference champions at No. 2 in the GAC's preseason coaching poll, behind Southern Arkansas University.

"It just motivates you," said Dingle, who will be joined in the backfield by returning running backs Zach Shelley (688 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Romar Reades (486 yards, 7 touchdowns). "A lot of people focused on what we lost instead of what we still have. A lot of guys who are going to have big roles this year had big roles last year. I don't think Harding has lost to Southern Arkansas since I've been here, and I don't plan on that happening now."

Harding plays at SAU on Sept. 9, which will be the earliest the teams have met since they played each other in Week 2 in 2011. Harding opens this season Thursday at Henderson State, which was picked No. 3 in the coaches poll.

"The schedule-maker didn't do us any favors, that's for sure," Simmons said. "But I like the urgency it's created in practice all summer long."

Harding opens the season ranked No. 15 in the Division II AFCA preseason coaches poll, where the Bison finished No. 6 last season.

Harding led NCAA Division II teams in rushing (362.8 yards per game), and its defense ranked No. 3 nationally in yardage allowed (257.9 per game).

Henderson State University Coach Scott Maxfield said it "might have been the best defense in the history of the conference," and, statistically, it was.

Three defensive starters return, and they are all defensive backs -- including senior Daylon Markham, who was an All-GAC first team pick and was named third team All-America.

Simmons said replacing the 4-2-5 defense's front six "obviously was an area of focus in fall camp," and he pointed to 6-1, 315-pound defensive tackle Tremaine Brock as someone who "looks really good."

Brock, who had 10 tackles last season, will team with junior defensive end and former University of Central Arkansas transfer T.J. Winslow, who had 22 tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

"Winslow is having a dynamite camp for us," Simmons said. "Working hard to be a leader."

Simmons had been the defensive coordinator since 2010, and was named "coach in waiting" when 10-year head coach Ronnie Huckeba announced his retirement at the start of last season.

Simmons still coaches the defense, focusing on defensive linemen, and Markham said he believes the Harding defense will remain strong.

"I'm seeing a lot of the same stuff," said Markham, who had three interceptions and a defensive touchdown last season. "Knowing he was going to be the next head coach, we were all pretty excited. He brings intensity, and he raised the bar for us."

