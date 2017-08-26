Bulldogs strive to end title woes

GREENWOOD -- The margin between winning a state championship and falling just short is small.

Greenwood football Coach Rick Jones, who has guided his team to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons only to lose in the Class 6A title game, is aware.

"It's a fine line," Jones said. "We couldn't have asked for better regular seasons, but I don't think either time we feel like we did the best we could in the championship games."

The Bulldogs lost 37-23 to Russellville last year in the championship game and fell to Pine Bluff 28-21 in 2015.

Greenwood, ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Super Six for Class 6A, enters this season again with high expectations.

The Bulldogs last year captured their 10th conference title and made their eighth state championship game since 2004, but they have tweaked their approach.

"We used to have three goals, which were win the first game, win the conference championship and to win state," Jones said. "We only have one goal, and that's to win today. It's all about just doing the best you can daily.

"We try to stay forward focused. But last year, I think we spent maybe too much time thinking revenge instead of doing just the best you can. That's sort of why we have shifted gears. The motivation was maybe out of place."

The Bulldogs return plenty of talent in their quest for the program's first state title since winning three consecutive from 2010-2012.

Senior quarterback Connor Noland, who is committed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, leads an offense that averaged 39 points a game last season.

"Unleashing him this year is a pretty good way to put it," Jones said of Noland, who split time with current University of Central Arkansas quarterback Luke Hales in 2016. "We were in a good situation last year having two guys who could play. The old coaching adage is if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have any. That's just not true."

Noland finished with 2,095 passing yards, 18 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. He added 553 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

"As much as he enjoyed sharing the quarterback role last year, he is ready to run the show," Jones said. "He is ready to show what he can do in his final year here."

Senior running back Kenny Wood returns after rushing for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also flashed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, finishing with 34 catches for 461 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"He did such a great job for us last year," Jones said of Wood. "We got in a spot where you don't want to be in with him being our only guy that could do the things we needed to do. We need our running backs to block, run and catch. He battled some injuries last year and still did well for us."

Wood, who finished with five games of 100 yards or more last season, will be a big part of the offense.

"He is the key," Jones said. "He hasn't been healthy all fall and spring. He needs to get healthy. We are in the same boat as we were last year. We have more guys to pick from than last year, but Wood will be the guy for us."

Seniors Kade Orlicek and Zane Harmon, along with juniors Peyton Holt and Josh Barlow, man the wide receiver position.

"We got a good group coming back," Jones said. "I think we'll have four or five guys that step in there and go for us. With the formations we often run, we will need them all this season."

Greenwood will run most of its offense out of four-wide receiver sets, which helped keep the offense balanced last year. The Bulldogs had about 2,600 yards on the ground and 2,900 through in the air.

Seniors Noah Sexton and Hayden Cantrell, and junior Noah Fox return as starters on the offensive line. Jones, a former offensive line coach, knows how important the performance of the offensive line is to his team's success.

"The offensive line better get with it," he said. "I've kind of laid the gauntlet down to those guys. We have a good running back, good receivers and obviously a good quarterback. We have a pretty good core there. But we need to step up and go at those positions for this season to go well."

Greenwood returns six starters on defense after allowing just 19 points per game a season ago.

Senior defensive lineman Jon Womack finished with 106 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and 5 sacks a season ago.

"Jon Womack is a big, strong kid," Jones said. "He has a great motor, strong and very disruptive for us on defense. He is a tough assignment to go against. That's what we love about our defense is we chase the ball and go hard."

Senior Dylan Vota had a breakout season at safety, where he had 94 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 3 interceptions.

The Bulldogs' defense will play more in the 3-4 formation this season after shifting to it more as 2016 went along.

"We sort of evolved into playing more 3-4," Jones said. "When you look at your schedule, sometimes it makes sense to play it for an advantage. We are looking at more Spread teams this season."

