Edelman hurt in Patriots' victory

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The New England Patriots may have a new challenge to overcome when they begin defending their Super Bowl title in less than two weeks.

Julian Edelman, who led the team in receptions and yards receiving last year, limped off the field with an injured right knee early in New England's 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

The preseason victory may have been costly.

Edelman was injured as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, after having three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch. He was evaluated in a blue tent behind his team's bench briefly before being taken to the locker room on a cart and getting ruled out for the game.

Edelman was hurt on the opening possession that ended with Tom Brady throwing his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan in a 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

"We've got great chemistry together, and he's an incredible player," Brady said. "But someone will have to step up."

Brady was 12 of 15 for 174 yards with two TDs and an interception. He helped New England take a 24-0 lead late in the first quarter and the 40-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion was in midseason form.

"He's as good as they come," Detroit Coach Jim Caldwell said. "He gets the ball out quickly. He makes good decision. He's an unusual guy. There hasn't been anybody who has stopped him since he has been in this league."

If Edelman has to miss any games during the regular season, New England may lean on players such as Hogan and Danny Amendola to fill his role as a slippery receiver in the slot. Edelman led the Patriots with 98 receptions and 1,106 yards receiving last season and was a key player during their championship run.

SEAHAWKS 26, CHIEFS 13

SEATTLE -- Kansas City may be looking for a starting running back after Spencer Ware injured his right knee in the Chiefs' preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson was again brilliant for Seattle, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was secondary to the injury suffered by Ware and the impact it could have for the Chiefs.

Ware remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

It was the second consecutive week a starter in Seattle was taken off the field with a knee injury. The Seahawks lost starting left tackle George Fant for the season last week due because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Chiefs have depth at running back with veteran Charcandrick West and impressive rookie Kareem Hunt, who averaged 4.3 yards per carry filling in after Ware as hurt. But Ware's strength was his versatility as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. Ware rushed for 921 yards and had another 447 yards receiving last season for the Chiefs, finding a home in Kansas City after starting his career with the Seahawks.

Ware's injury was part of a lackluster effort form Kansas City's offense. Smith was 7 of 17 for just 44 yards although there were a handful of drops. The Chiefs had just 102 total yards in the first half against Seattle's starters and Kansas City's only touchdown came on a 95-yard kickoff return from De'Anthony Thomas.

At a glance

NFL EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31 Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23

FRIDAY’S GAMES

New England 30, Detroit 28 Seattle 26, Kansas City 13

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Arizona at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 6 p.m. NY Jets at NY Giants, 6 p.m. Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Oakland at Dallas, 7 p.m. (KARK/KNWA) LA Chargers at LA Rams, 7 p.m. (CBS) Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Green Bay at Denver, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Chicago at Tennessee, noon (FOX) Cincinnati at Washington, 3:30 p.m. (FOX) San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (NBC)

