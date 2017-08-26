Eugene moves up to starter

FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior Dwayne Eugene has prospered at outside linebacker and moved into a starting position ahead of classmate Karl Roesler on the season-opening depth chart released Friday by the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"Dwayne has had a really good camp," Coach Bret Bielema said. "I'd go all the way back to January, when we made the transition to the 3-4. He's always been a little bit better on the outside than in.

"If you play inside linebacker, you're vision is always sideline to sideline. When you're an outside backer, your vision always goes in directionally, for the most part. And he just plays a little bit better in that avenue."

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said all the outside linebackers on the depth chart -- Randy Ramsey and Hayden Henry at the "Razor" and Eugene and Roesler at the "Hog" -- would see playing time in the season opener against Florida A&M on Thursday.

Bielema frequently has praised Eugene as being one of the most studious Razorbacks, and Rhoads liked his work since he's been allowed to concentrate just on the outside positions. Eugene started six games at the inside "Will" spot last year.

"He does a nice job of physically playing on the tight end, so we've started giving him more reps at the 'Hog' spot, and Randy [Ramsey] is a little bit better athletically in the open field," Rhoads said. "And he has just continued to emerge as the leader at that position and we're excited."

Injury report

Bret Bielema said receivers Jared Cornelius and T.J. Hammonds are both "incorporated in the game plan" for Thursday's season opener.

Cornelius came off the 105-man roster for tightness in his back after the first day of camp and was not fully cleared for practice until earlier this week. Hammonds returned to practice this week after arthroscopic surgery on his knee, virtually the same procedure he went through during camp in 2016.

"We'll let them practice this week and make a decision probably next Tuesday whether or not they'll play, depending on reps by then," Bielema said.

Cornelius, walking at the Smith Center on Friday after meeting with Bielema, assured a reporter he was ready for action.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Cornelius is so well versed in the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville playbook that he will need little on-field time to get back up to speed for game day.

Hammonds has looked good since his return, Enos added.

"The last practice we had in particular he jumped right in at tailback," Enos said. "He went out and did some things at tailback. I'm not a doctor or anything, but every day he gets more comfortable, gets his strength back, I think he's gonna continue to get better and get better very quickly.

"I would say he was a little immature last year. I think that's what kept him from getting more playing time more than anything. Just a little bit of immaturity that a lot of guys have, but we've seen a lot of growth and maturity with him in the last year, so excited about getting him back and involved. I think he can do some really good things."

Top corners

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said expectations are high for veteran cornerbacks Henre Toliver and Ryan Pulley.

"Leadership to begin with," Rhoads said when asked about the pair. "And it's one of those things that we set expectations high for the whole secondary room when we started because there are veteran, experienced players.

"I'm anxious to see Henre Toliver. He played very solidly for us as a nickel back last year, but that is not really his true position. Corner is the spot where he needs to be, and we're excited to have him back out there. I think they're both capable of being playmakers, and we want to see them do exactly that."

Martin behind

The back injury suffered by junior college transfer receiver Brandon Martin has him playing catch-up in a deep receiving group.

Martin was not listed in the two-deep chart that featured eight receivers, with Jared Cornelius and Deon Stewart listed as starters slashed with La'Michael Pettway and Jordan Jones. The backups were all slashed as well: T.J. Hammonds and Jonathan Nance at one spot, true freshmen De'Vion Warren and Koilan Jackson at the other.

"He missed a lot of time," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "He did a really good job of being engaged as far as during practices and watching and going through the reps mentally ... but you have to break the huddle and line up and know where to go and know the route adjustment. Alignment, assignment, adjustment, as we talk about.

"Until you actually have to go out there and do it, it's a little more difficult than just standing there and watching. He has to catch up. And again, a guy that's had a couple days where you've been like, 'Whoa, that's really good!' But then there's been too many busts to put himself in a position right now to be with those other guys."

In his ear

Offensive tackle Brian Wallace has been fitted with a helmet with a radio earpiece -- similar to what NFL quarterbacks use -- in practice so he can listen to assistant coach Kurt Anderson.

"Literally from the time B-Wall walked out of the huddle until he lined up until right before the snap, [Anderson] would be giving him some coaching directions, and it's been awesome to see that change," Coach Bret Bielema said. "Now we're going to wean that out of there."

Bielema said the instructions from Anderson have helped Wallace recognize defensive alignments and how to react.

"Those things just had to be fine-tuned with Brian," Bielema said. "It's been a game-changer."

College players aren't allowed to have hearing devices in their helmets during games.

On Stanley

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads on Friday called Florida A&M sophomore quarterback Ryan Stanley "a winner."

"All four games that they won, he led them to victory," Rhoads said. "He was 4-3 as a starter. He is a very gifted athlete and dangerous with both his feet and his arm. He has great velocity, throws an accurate ball, but in the quarterback run game as well as quarterback scramble, he strikes fear in what he does."

Stanley, a 6-3, 190-pounder from Pembroke Pines, Fla., passed for 1,358 yards with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while starting the final seven games of 2016. He also rushed for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns on 73 carries.

Redshirt Gunter

Sophomore tight end Grayson Gunter will redshirt this season, Bret Bielema said Friday.

Gunter, who had shoulder surgery after last season and was held out of spring drills, has been put on a heavy lifting plan to improve his strength.

The move will allow Gunter to be staggered from sophomore tight ends Austin Cantrell, Cheyenne O'Grady and Will Gragg, who all redshirted in 2015.

"Sat him down about two weeks ago and commonly, mutually came to that decision," Bielema said. "He runs very well, catches the ball very well, but needed a little bit of physical development to play at this level in the run game."

Not a gum guy

Bret Bielema said during a talk with the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club on Wednesday that he keeps a jar of gum in his office for visitors.

"I want kids to come in and grab gum," Bielema said "Gum's good. Little kids, big kids, everybody likes gum."

Except Bielema, who told the crowd he never chews gum.

That prompted a question at Bielema's Friday media session about why he doesn't like gum.

"I have a very strong dislike of things that stick to my teeth," Bielema said. "Gum sticks to my teeth, so I just don't like it. I probably should eat more things that stick to my teeth and I'd probably lose weight.

"I just don't like gum."

Bielema estimated he's probably chewed 10 pieces of gum in his life.

Sports on 08/26/2017