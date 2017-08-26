• Jackie Giacchetti, an aspiring firefighter, said she was driving home from an agility trial when she saw black smoke billowing from a house in Weymouth, Mass., prompting her to pull over, run inside and get two women to safety before fire crews arrived.

• Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, has spent more than $30,000 on makeup, which includes paying a freelance makeup artist, during his first three months in office and is now trying to find cheaper alternatives, his office said.

• Anthony Isabella, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity chapter in Gloucester County, N.J., said security will be increased at construction sites after thieves stole $5,000 in tools from a locked storage unit at a home being built for a woman who served two tours overseas.

• Stephanie Brown, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a mother pulled the trigger on a handgun her 10-year-old son found under a bench in a store dressing room to see whether the gun was real, sending a bullet into a wall.

• James Brady, a U.S. district judge in Baton Rouge, called former state penitentiary official Shirley Whittington "greedy" and, rather than sending her to prison for wire fraud, ordered her to repay nearly $116,000 to a prison employee recreation committee.

• Thembeka Mbhele, a South African police spokesman, said five people were arrested in a farming town on cannibalism charges after one person walked into a police station with part of a leg and hand and said he was tired of eating human flesh.

• Iris Weatherwax, 97, a native of Davison, Mich., barred from graduation in 1938 because she was married and pregnant, was awarded an honorary diploma, cap and gown this week, something she called wonderful because not having a high school diploma had been one of her "biggest regrets."

• Stephanie Dixon, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, said, after agents seized a nearly 110-pound bundle of marijuana that video showed sailing over the border fence near Douglas, Ariz., that smugglers are using catapults and air cannons to get large packages of pot into the U.S.

• Kevin Gugliotta, 55, a priest in New Jersey's Archdiocese of Newark sentenced to up to two years in jail for disseminating child pornography, told investigators that he amassed the porn as "revenge" against God for turning against him in poker tournaments.

A Section on 08/26/2017