Man in critical condition after shooting outside downtown Little Rock club
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
Little Rock police say they are investigating after a shooting outside a club in downtown Little Rock Saturday morning.
Officer Steve Moore said two men left Club Level at 315 Main St. after it closed around 2 a.m. They were driving out of the parking lot, when one vehicle ran into the other and both men got out.
The men argued until one pulled out a gun and fired at the other, shooting him multiple times, Moore said.
The 29-year-old victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
As of Saturday morning, police were still searching for the shooter, who Moore described as a black man in his 20s who drove a red Mercedes.
The investigation is ongoing.
