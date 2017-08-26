Naturals win 4-1

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 4-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night has been a long time coming for Corey Ray.

"We've been working pretty hard this month on mechanical stuff," Ray said. "It was nice to go out there and compete and get the W for us today."

Although he didn't last the five innings required for a starter to get a win, Ray put the Naturals in a position for the victory before leaving the mound. The right hander had his best performance since his last win five weeks ago, when the team beat Tulsa, 2-1, on July 21.

"Going through those slumps is hard," Ray said. "That's the reason you have a team here to pick you up in certain situations. It's been rough, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

Ray pitched four and two-thirds innings, while recording three walks and four strikeouts. He gave up one run on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth.

"It's very frustrating," Ray said about giving up a run on a wild pitch. "It's just one of those things where you try too hard, and you yank a pitch, and it gets away from you."

After Friday night, the Houston native has gone 0-4, with three no-decisions, and has given up 29 runs over the span of six games.

But, it was what he did over the course of the game that had Naturals manager Vance Wilson excited about the starter going forward.

"He commanded the fastball down," Wilson said. "That's one of the things he's been struggling with. He's been losing a lot of balls over the plate, and he didn't have his off speed, but more of what we can take away, which is a huge growth for him, is his fastball command was down."

The Naturals responded to Springfield's score in the bottom of the fourth, striking for two runs. Third baseman Mauricio Ramos put Northwest Arkansas on the board first after sending a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Zac Gallen over the left-field wall. Shortstop Nicky Lopez scored on a balk after being walked earlier in the inning.

Outfielders Logan Moon and Donnie Dewees hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to extend the Naturals lead after Dewees knocked in Moon. Second baseman Jack Lopez singled to drive Dewees in.

Short Hops:

Lopez's stolen base in the first inning gives him No. 19 for the year, which moves him past Dewees for the team lead. He's 19-26 on the season after Friday's night game.

With Ramos' home run in the fourth, the Naturals have homered in 10 of their last 11 home games. It gave Ramos 11 on the season and marked the team's third home run against the Cardinals in the series.

On Deck: The Naturals will send out left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin (10-4, 3.29 ERA) to face the Arkansas Travelers in the first of the three-game series between the teams at 6:05 p.m. tonight. Griffin got the win the last time he faced the Travelers on Aug. 1 after giving up four runs and recording five strikeouts over six and two-thirds innings of work. He will face Traveler left-hander Kyle Hunter (1-0, 4.98 ERA).

Today's Promotion: Tonight's game is deemed the "Night of 1,000 Giveaways." Fans can receive prizes, including T-shirts, hats, baseballs and more giveaway items from previous seasons. It's also Saturday Happy Hour at the ballpark. Fans can enjoy half-price deals on over 70 different alcohol options from 4:35-5:35 p.m. at the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar, which is located behind left field.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 08/26/2017