Little Rock teen killed by police after shooting officer in leg in restaurant parking lot, authorities say

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was killed by police after he shot an officer in the leg during a disturbance in a restaurant parking lot early Saturday, authorities said.

Michael Malik Kawon Lee died at the scene, the parking lot of the Harbor Oaks Restaurant in Pine Bluff in the Pine Bluff Regional Park, Arkansas State Police said.

Police said an "altercation erupted" on the restaurant parking lot during a gathering around 12:30 a.m.

A Pine Bluff police officer tried to pull Lee from the fight, and Lee shot the officer in the leg, according to a state police news release. The lawman's injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

"Lee then reportedly attempted to flee from the area when a second police officer fired his weapon striking Lee who died at the scene," the release stated.

A bystander identified as 19-year-old Asia Amos was also hit by gunfire, police said, noting her wound was also not thought to be life-threatening. Investigators were working to determine which gun fired the shot that hit her.

Lee's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. State police are investigating and will ultimately present findings to the prosecutor, who will determine if the shooting was justified.

Pine Bluff police directed all questions to state police.

Pine Bluff Regional Park is on the city's north side and houses the restaurant as well as a golf course.