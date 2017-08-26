Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Police: Man pulls out gun, tells Little Rock store employee to open safe

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.

police-are-searching-for-a-man-accused-of-robbing-an-electronics-store-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing an electronics store in Little Rock.

Little Rock police say a man robbed a store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The robber walked into a MetroPCS store at 4509 W. 12th St., a few blocks from Interstate 630, around 11:40 a.m., Little Rock police said in a tweet Saturday.

Inside the store, the robber reportedly brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded that an employee open the safe. When the employee did, the man took the cash and fled.

Police described the robber as a 150-pound man in his 30s. He has a dark complexion and stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray hoodie and black backpack, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, officers had been unable to locate the man.

