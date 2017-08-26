Sports Briefs

ATHLETICS

Janski named Athletic Director of the Year

Fayetteville Athletic Director Steve Janski was named the Class 7A Athletic Director of the Year by the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association for 2016-17.

Janski has served as the Fayetteville AD since January 2014, and previously was the football coach and athletic director at Heber Springs. He also coached at both East Carolina and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"We are pleased to see this well-deserved honor presented to Steve Janski," said Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt in a news release. "Under his leadership, our athletic programs continue to flourish and set the standard for high school athletics in Arkansas."

During Janski's time as the athletic director, Fayetteville teams have won 16 state championships.

TRACK AND FIELD

Springdale Academy receives grant

Next Level Volleyball Academy of Springdale recently received a $1,000 grant from Gatorade as part of its Play It Forward and Player of the Year programs.

Rogers High graduate Jake Benninghoff, who was selected as the 2017 Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year for Arkansas, selected the academy to receive the grant. He will compete in track and field at Texas Tech.

