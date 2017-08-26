State Sports Brief

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pulaski Academy set for ESPNU

Pulaski Academy's Sept. 15 nonconference game against Bossier City (La.) Parkway at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock will be televised at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

ESPN announced its 2017 high school football TV schedule Friday in a news release. Pulaski Academy will be the only Arkansas team to play on the ESPN networks this season.

Pulaski Academy, led by Coach Kevin Kelley and senior quarterback Layne Hatcher, has won three consecutive Class 5A state championships. Coached by Neil May, Parkway advanced to the Louisiana Class 5A playoffs last season. The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Justin Rogers, a TCU oral commitment, and senior wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who has received scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The Parkway game will be Pulaski Academy's second appearance on ESPNU. The Bruins' road game at Little Rock Christian was aired on ESPNU in 2009.

-- Jeremy Muck

Augusta cancels 2017 season

Augusta, a Class 2A school in Woodruff County, has canceled its football season, Coach Jay Murphree said Friday.

The Red Devils, who were 3-7 last season under Chad Floyd, have 10 players remaining in the program after having 14 earlier this month.

Murphree, who was the Red Devils' second head coach since the end of the 2016 season, said the decision was made at a school board meeting Tuesday.

"It wasn't a good feeling to have to tell them [the players]," said Murphree, who took over for Deerick Smith, now an assistant coach at Batesville. "The players who had been committed, you hate it for them and you hate it for the seniors. We are battling a numbers game."

Augusta's junior high team will play this season, with its first game Thursday against Cross County. Murphree said there are 23 players on the junior high team, including 14 ninth-graders.

-- Jeremy Muck

VOLLEYBALL

Compton claims 500th victory for UALR

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Coach Van Compton became the 32nd active head coach in NCAA Division I with 500 victories Friday as the Trojans swept Jackson State 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-13) at Reed Green Coliseum on the campus of Southern Mississippi University in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Compton reached the feat in the second match of her 30th season as the Trojans' head coach.

Daisha Gillard led UALR (1-1) with 8 kills on 11 attempts, while Veronica Marin had a career-high 8 blocks with 7 kills and a match-high .583 hitting percentage. Sydnee Martin led the Trojans with 13 digs, and Taylor Lindberg added 27 assists with 9 digs.

SOCCER

UCA drops home opener

The University of Central Arkansas women's soccer team lost its home debut Friday, falling to Missouri State 1-0 at the Bill Stephens Complex.

Missouri State found the game's only goal in the 12th minute, when a UCA clearance found the feet of Mary Disidore, who finished to the back post from 22 yards out.

The Bears put seven shots on goal, with Camille Bassett, Hadley Dickinson and Dayna Mounie having two apiece.

