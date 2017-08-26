Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 4:48 a.m.

Texarkana gunfire injures two teens

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

A confrontation outside a southwest Arkansas convenience store Thursday night ended in an exchange of gunfire that left two people hurt, including one seriously, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department was called about 10 p.m. to the Stop and Shop Convenience Store at 1804 E. Ninth St. in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found one shooting victim, 18-year-old Michael Clark, lying in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.

While responding to the call at the convenience store, police noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 2700 block of North State Line Avenue. Its driver did not stop until it reached the emergency room entrance of Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Inside the vehicle was a second victim, 19-year-old Kartavious Eason of Hope, who had suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, police said.

Metro on 08/26/2017

Print Headline: Texarkana gunfire injures two teens

Arkansas Online