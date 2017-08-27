2 single-vehicle crashes leave two drivers dead

A Monticello man died Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Fayetteville, one of two crashes reported Saturday by Arkansas State Police.

Mark Adam Hanshaw, 21, of Monticello was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer north on South School Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle hit a curb and overturned, according to a preliminary state police report.

Hanshaw was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, state police said.

The weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Also Saturday, state police reported the death of a Van Buren man in a one-vehicle crash earlier in the week.

Ira Espinosa, 29, of Van Buren was driving east on U.S. 64/71B, also known as Midland Boulevard, in Fort Smith around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a state police report.

The 2001 Ford Ranger he was driving left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot, where it overturned and hit a light pole, the report said. Espinosa died at the scene, state police said.

It was raining, and roads were wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Metro on 08/27/2017