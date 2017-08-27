6 INTs key Lyon's rout of Missouri Baptist

Lyon College 's defense intercepted six passes and used three short touchdown runs to beat Missouri Baptist 28-7 on Saturday night at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville.

Tre Hawkins had two of Lyon's interceptions while Xavier Story, Taylor Thibeau, Christian Cain and Tony Mascolino had the other four off Missouri Baptist quarterbacks Tim Brenneisen [6 of 14 for 31 yards and 5 interceptions] and Gunnar Griffin (7 of 20 for 173 yards and 1 interception).

The turnovers negated a 309-218 total yardage edge for Missouri Baptist, which averaged 4.8 yards per play to Lyon's 3.5 yards per play. Missouri Baptist converted 7 of 13 third downs while Lyon converted 5 of 15.

Josh Sierra had a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, and Josh Abel had a 2-yard run with 10:59 left in the second quarter. Joe Mahe had a 1-yard run with 12:00 left in the third quarter. Hawkins returned a punt 38 yards for a touchdown with 7:53 left in the quarter to make it 28-0.

Devin Michael-Griffin caught an 80-yard pass from Griffin with 8:57 left in the game to set the final score.

Mahle led Lyon with 14 rushes for 56 yards while Fabian Buenrosro had 10 rushes for 39 yards. Cody Jones completed 11 of 15 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jonathan Hendrix was Lyon's top receiver with three catches for 42 yards while Buenrosro caught 3 for 26 yards.

Kendall Davis led Missouri Baptist in rushing with 77 yards on 15 attempts.

Sports on 08/27/2017