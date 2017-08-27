After officer shot in fight, police in PB kill LR man

A Little Rock man was killed by police after he shot an officer in the leg during a disturbance outside a restaurant in Pine Bluff early Saturday, authorities said.

Michael Malik Kawon Lee, 18, died outside Harbor Oaks Restaurant in Pine Bluff Regional Park on the city's north side, Arkansas State Police reported.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said an "altercation erupted" in the parking lot about 12:30 a.m. during a party attended by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students. A Pine Bluff police officer tried to pull Lee from the fight, and Lee shot the officer in the leg, according to state police.

The officer's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

"Lee then reportedly attempted to flee from the area when a second police officer fired his weapon striking Lee who died at the scene," state police said in a news release.

A bystander, whom authorities identified as 19-year-old Asia Amos, also was shot outside the restaurant at 1 Harbor Oaks Drive. Authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators were working to determine whether Amos was shot by Lee or police.

Lee's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

The officers involved in the shooting had not been named late Saturday. State police are investigating the shooting and will ultimately present findings to prosecutors, who will determine whether the officers' actions were justified.

Sadler said investigators were trying to speak with "as many witnesses as can be located."

"That's going to be very important in this investigation, particularly considering that there was a bystander who was wounded," he said.

Sadler referred other questions to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The department had not responded to requests for comment late Saturday.

It was unclear whether any body-worn cameras recorded the shooting. The Police Department announced Monday that it had purchased 50 body cameras and equipped patrol officers with the devices. The cameras are worn on officers' uniforms.

"Officers will record all citizen contacts when enforcement action is taking place," the department reported Monday. "These cameras are not a replacement for the in-car camera system but supplement that system."

