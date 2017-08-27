AGFC says license ‘enhancements’ coming

Responding to criticism from sportsmen, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday it will improve the quality and functionality of its hunting and fishing licenses.

All seven voting commissioners attended the special meeting Friday in Little Rock to discuss real and perceived shortcomings of the agency’s license system. The system’s centerpieces are a license and big game transportation tags printed on 8½-by-11 inch paper. They replaced a wallet-size license/tag suite made of durable, water-resistant coated paper.

Jeff Crow, director of the AGFC, said the license system and format changed when the agency got a new vendor to handle licensing.

“There’s always going to be unforeseen issues,” Crow said. “Whether they are real or perceived, we have a customer service issue that needs to be addressed and discussed.”

Crow said the paper license was never intended to be the definitive form of a hunting or fishing license, but it has become the agency’s Edsel.

“We received feedback that many of our sportsmen were not happy with that,” Crow said.

In addition to the paper license, hunters and anglers also receive a digital PDF file of their licenses that they can display on their smartphones.

Several commissioners said it’s an asset to print multiple copies of a license and store them in all of your boats, hunting vehicles, shell bags, vests and hunting coats. However, they are delicate if you don’t take steps to protect them.

A former commissioner emailed what appeared to be an endorsement of the paper license.

“Got a copy of my licenses online,” he wrote. “Cut off all the extraneous data, and sealed with clear packing tape after folding in half. Very compact package and virtually waterproof.”

That kind of makes our point. You didn’t have to do any of that with the old license. The new one creates work.

Any service provider or authority — whether it be the electric company, phone company or the AGFC — should make it easier, not harder, for its customers to pay the phone bill, the electric bill or comply with hunting and fishing regulations.

Commissioner Stan Jones advised the agency’s administration to remember that not all areas of the state have the digital connectivity that central and Northwest Arkansas enjoy.

“There are a lot of areas where people don’t have service,” Jones said. “A lot of people still have flip phones. We get caught up in the ‘Little Rock thing’ where everyone is tech savvy, but a lot of people still need access to buy licenses.”

A lot of people don’t have printers anymore, either, as technology is rapidly making them obsolete.

Crow said that upcoming license “enhancements” will address those shortcomings in a more attractive, more durable package.

In the next three weeks, the commission will offer an optional credit card-style license that will display your license privileges. It will cost an additional $3, and it will be good for only one year. The fee will cover the cost of the card, Crow said.

Because it is optional, it is not a license cost increase, Crow added, so the legislature won’t have to approve it.

Next year, Crow said the agency would like to offer a permanent card that annually will reflect a sportsman’s license privileges.

“The customer doesn’t have to do anything,” Crow said. “Our enforcement officers will have an app that will allow them to scan the card and show what privileges are on that card.”

If you check deer or turkeys on your phone, you don’t have to tag them, so the illegible paper tags are irrelevant for phone checkers.

Commissioner Ford Over-ton said the licensing options are welcome, but the fallout from the paper license was unnecessary.

“It’s customer service 101,” Overton said. “The only time we have an opportunity to communicate with many of our license holders is when they renew their licenses. This is a very important piece customer service that we need to make sure we get right in the future.”

Commissioner Joe Morgan said the public will give the ultimate review.

“When we start getting calls from license holders bragging about what a good job we did, that’s when we know we did it right,” Morgan said.