The following burglaries are from reports collected from the North Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. (The Little Rock Police Department burglary reports were unavailable.)

72114

• 800 N. Beech St., Bldg. 8, Apt. 105, residence, Laketria Wilson, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $400.

• 1509 W. 12th St., residence, Debra Holcomb, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 14, cash totaling $100, property valued at $1,732.

• 508 N. Willow St., residence, Allison Shaw, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $50.

• 2608 Gribble St., residence, Turner Taylor, 9:42 p.m. Aug. 15, property value unknown.

• 1016 Crest Road, residence, Brooke Slais, 3 p.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $980.

• 2600 John Ashley Drive, Apt. E102, residence, Kierra Marsha, 7:19 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $45.

• 316 N. Cedar St., business, unknown, 5 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $2,120.

72118

• 1 Championship Drive, business, unknown, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $200.

Metro on 08/27/2017