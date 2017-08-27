NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

27 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Cross Farm. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

29 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Red-field. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com SEPTEMBER

2 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in adult and children flights. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. John Baker jbaker@mwlaw.com

7 Saline County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com

9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon

(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway

(479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or ark-striper.com.

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get5bass.com

15 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com

22 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

26 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmkouri@hotmail.com

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trail-bella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com