Cohu intends to uphold standard

Little Rock Christian was 1-5 at one point during the 2016 season.

The Warriors rebounded from their slow start and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs, where they defeated 5A-South Conference champion White Hall 31-20 before giving Batesville a tough test that ended in a 31-26 loss.

In 2017, the Warriors are led by new Coach Eric Cohu, who replaces Jeff Weaver, now at Russellville.

Cohu wants to keep the Warriors program a competitive one.

"We wear the Warrior on our chest. We want to be warriors, meaning we want to go full speed all the time," Cohu said. "It's not about any individual, it's about the team. We want to have the best offense, the best defense, the best special teams.

"I am a perfectionist. I want to have the complete game, the complete package. The vision I have for Little Rock Christian football is to week in and week out play at our highest level."

Cohu is a Harding University graduate, but he will coach an Arkansas high school football program for the first time after spending 18 years in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia. He went 87-12 with three Alabama Class 3A state championships (2012, 2013, 2014) at Madison Academy in Huntsville from 2009-2015.

Senior quarterback Jackson Bowersock leads the Warriors' offense for the second consecutive season. He passed for 3,624 yards with 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season.

"He's one of the better high school quarterbacks I've seen all across the South," Cohu said. "He's aggressive. He's intense. He's a good leader. He's not afraid to make throws. He's not afraid to use his feet to make plays.

"If he has the type of season I think he'll have, you'll see a lot of activity around his name."

Ladarius Burnes, a senior, rushed for 869 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016 in his first year as a starter after Damarea Crockett graduated and moved on to the University of Missouri.

Junior MJ Loggins is the Warriors' leading returner at wide receiver after catching six touchdown passes last season.

Defensively, the Warriors will run the 3-4 scheme, with Loggins and Chris Hightower among the Warriors' leading returners. Hightower and Loggins had 95 and 68 tackles, respectively, last season.

Little Rock Christian opens the season Tuesday against defending Class 4A state champion Warren, travels to Shiloh Christian on Sept. 8, then hosts Harrison on Sept. 15 to wrap up nonconference play. Key 5A-Central Conference games include trips to Sylvan Hills on Sept. 29 and three-time defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy on Oct. 6.

But Cohu is looking forward to one game -- his first with the Warriors.

"They are the full team, offense, defense and special teams," Cohu said of Warren. "We'll have to play a complete game to compete at the highest level."

