Conway man arrested in lewd-text case

A 36-year-old Conway man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he slipped a 13-year-old girl his phone number and then sent lewd text messages to her mother, who was posing as the teen, police said.

The mother contacted the Conway Police Department and said an older man tried to pass her daughter his phone number while she walked to the bus stop Tuesday, according to a police news release.

The girl left the paper on the ground, but the mother found it and started texting the man as if she were the teen, the release said.

On Thursday, a detective who was then posing as the 13-year-old girl set up a meeting at a park on Tyler Street, the release said.

Police arrested Robert Johnson at the park and reported finding other notes with his phone number on them in his vehicle.

Johnson was booked into Faulkner County jail on charges of sexual indecency with a minor, Internet stalking of a child and drug paraphernalia.

Metro on 08/27/2017