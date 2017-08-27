Crowell a reminder of live shows' power

God save Rodney Crowell.

Because, in the first place -- and I don't have time or space to go into it here, but as the man said, you could look it up -- before he became one of the biggest Nashville stars of the '80s he practically saved country music in the 1970s as part of Emmylou Harris' Hot Band. And in the second place, he delivered the goods to a lucky audience at Little Rock's South on Main on Saturday night. He reminded us why we go to live shows, why hearing musicians play together on a stage in a room filled with attentive, hopeful souls is the best way to receive music. Basking in the afterglow of his performance, I want to roll out the hyperbole. Top five? Maybe. Certainly of the past decade.

Because it felt like it meant something.

A lot of that had to do with the way Crowell and his virtuosic side men -- guitarist Jedd Hughes and fiddle player/mandolinist Eamon McCoullough-- found their own pockets of space as they interpreted a fraction of Crowell's prodigious songbook. They didn't exactly play the hits -- at times it felt like an anti-greatest hits show, as Crowell and company left '80s mega-hits "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight" and "After All This Time" and the crowd-pleaser "It's Hard to Kiss the Lips At Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long" in the bag in favor of stronger, less familiar material such as "I Wish It Would Rain" off his 2001 album The Houston Kid and "Anything But Tame," a co-write with the poet and memoirist Mary Karr.

Crowell obviously felt at home and trusted the literary crowd at the Oxford American's venue to follow his lead, and he was generous enough to allow Hughes and McCoullough a mid-show spotlight and to invite local (well, Memphis) legend Keith Sykes onstage to run through numbers he wrote with John Prine ("Long Monday") and Jimmy Buffett ("Volcano").

There's not room enough to do it justice here, but if you were there you will remember Hughes tearing up and down the neck of his serious dreadnought like a guitar monkey on an Ibanez shred machine, and McCoullough plucking and scratching out rhythm on his fiddle. (Rhythm section? Who needs 'em?) And Crowell's keening, quavering, vulnerable voice reaching for poignancy and, against all odds, landing square on it. It's like the spirit of Guy Clark has vested in him.

The evening ended on a bittersweet note, with Crowell, whose experience with health problems recently shows, announcing he's taking a break from performing. Say it again: God save Rodney Crowell.

