Gunfire outside club badly injures 1 man

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning outside a club in downtown Little Rock.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Steve Moore said two men left Club Level at 315 Main St. after it closed about 2 a.m. They were driving out of the parking lot, when one vehicle ran into the other and both men got out, Moore said.

The men argued until one pulled out a gun and fired at the other, shooting him multiple times, Moore said.

The 29-year-old victim, whom police did not name Saturday, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The gunman was described as black, in his 20s and driving a red Mercedes.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.

Gunman loots safe at MetroPCS store

A man robbed a Little Rock store at gunpoint Saturday morning, police said.

The robber walked into a MetroPCS store at 4509 W. 12th St., a few blocks from Interstate 630, about 11:40 a.m., the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet Saturday.

Inside the store, the robber reportedly brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded that an employee open the safe. When the employee did, the man took the cash and fled, police said.

Police described the robber as a 150-pound man in his 30s who has a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray hooded shirt and black backpack, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, officers had been unable to locate the man.

Metro on 08/27/2017