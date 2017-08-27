In the news
• Matt "Airistotle" Burns of Staten Island, N.Y., defended his title as the world's best at pretend-playing guitar, finishing ahead of runners-up from Germany and Australia at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland.
• Robert Ritchie, the Franklin, Ohio, father of a 4-year-old boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in his third trial, after prosecutors argued that he had failed to get lifesaving medical treatment for the boy.
• Sally "Kim" Wando, a psychic, and her son, facing theft and conspiracy charges, said the more than $147,000 that an elderly man transferred to the son's auto dealership was for a car -- not for phony treatments to "cleanse his soul," as the man told New Jersey police.
• John Lacoste, a trooper with the Maine State Police, said an 8-week-old girl was taken to a Waterville hospital to have shards of glass removed from her ear after a rock dropped from an overpass shattered the windshield of the vehicle she was riding in.
• Ricky Thompson, 67, told Waterville, Maine, police, who later issued him a summons, that he was sunbathing when a mother and her children spotted him naked on a nature trail, authorities said.
• Thomas Liotti, an attorney of East Garden City, N.Y., accused a would-be client of stealing his South African tree frog -- which another client had given to Liotti in lieu of a fee 22 years ago -- and giving the amphibian to a different law office in lieu of paying a fee there.
• Tracy Gray, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, said a female elephant that has been fed by a bottle since it was born prematurely in May and was rejected by its mother is "up and moving around" after a feeding tube was inserted to help it gain much-needed weight.
• Lili Huang, 36, a Chinese citizen living in the U.S. with a valid visa, will spend a year in jail and then be deported, after she pleaded guilty to forcing a 58-year-old woman from China to work as a nanny for her for up to 18 hours a day and for less than $2 per hour, and beating and starving her.
• Mike Kowall, a Michigan state senator, said at the burial of the ashes of 10-year-old Cena, a cancer-stricken service dog that served three tours in Afghanistan as a bomb sniffer for the U.S. Marines, that the animal had "done a fabulous job" and is now home.
