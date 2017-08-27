Man, 23, gets 30-year term in bank heist

TEXARKANA -- After pleading guilty to helping in the robbery of a Mineral Springs bank, a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Jomari Bradford, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft of property in Howard County Circuit Court in Nashville for his participation in the armed robbery of Diamond Bank.

Bradford was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, and ordered to pay $9,888 in restitution to Diamond Bank. He was given 285 days credit.

Prosecutor Bryan Chesshir said Bradford must serve 70 percent of the sentence and will testify against the other defendants.

"We're not used to armed robberies, and this will help deter people from robbing and stealing from us," Chesshir said.

The bank was robbed about 3 p.m. July 25, 2016. Robbers entered the bank, took money and exited the building within about two minutes.

A surveillance recording shows the robbery, with the robbers leaping over the counter and filling bags with cash from the drawers.

The robbers allegedly left items at a city park after leaving the bank. According to the affidavit for a search warrant, an employee found shirts, pants, hats, gloves, one pair of red tennis shoes, a silver hub cap and a red duffle bag.

As a robbery deterrent, Diamond Bank offered to house the Mineral Springs Police Department in its building. The Mineral Springs City Council approved moving the department to the bank, and the office is now functioning.

The other suspects charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property are Tatyana McBee, whose trial is scheduled for Dec. 12, and Bobby Padillow, whose trial is Oct. 17.

No trial has been scheduled for Byron Coleman, who has asked for a mental evaluation before a date is scheduled.

